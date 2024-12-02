You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
You should upgrade or use an alternative browser
.
Going to do the big plays from this game.
Starting with Elijah Spencer's big catch midway through the first quarter.
Again please bear with me as I figure out the best way to get these uploaded in quality.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.