Courtesy of Minnesota Athletics
MINNEAPOLIS – No. 7 Minnesota (8-1, 4-1 B1G) won seven of 10 matches, including six of the eight ranked bouts, as it claimed its fourth straight conference dual with a 28-9 win over No. 12 Rutgers (11-5, 3-3 B1G) Sunday at Maturi Pavilion.
Sunday's win, which produced the largest margin of victory in series history and saw Rutgers with its lowest point total ever against the Gophers, kept Minnesota undefeated all-time against the Scarlet Knights at 7-0. The Golden Gophers also improved to 3-1 against ranked opponents this year and marked the team's 14th win in its last 15 duals overall. This season, Minnesota has won 71 of the 90 individual dual matches and outscored opponents, 282-61, in team final scores.
The dual started at 149 with No. 25 Drew Roberts dropping a 9-7 decision to No. 20 Andrew Clark. It was Clark who controlled most of the match as he led 8-3 through two periods. Roberts got a third-period escape and a takedown in the closing seconds, but was unable to turn him for the needed nearfall points to overcome Clark's riding time.
Minnesota got its first win at 157 as No. 8 Tommy Askeypitched a 1-0 shutout of No. 30 Conner Harer to even the dual at 3-3. Askey rode out Harer for the entire second period and fended off all attacks in the third to secure his team-leading 18th win of the year and second straight ranked victory.
At 165, No. 11 Andrew Sparks earned the first of five bonus-point wins for the Golden Gophers as he took care of No. 25 Anthony White, 18-3. Sparks came out strong with a pair of first-period takedowns to lead 6-1, and then made it 10-1 with an escape and another takedown in period two. A flurry of scoring in the third period, including a point for stalling and two takedowns, plus Sparks' riding time produced his eighth tech fall win of the year and first over a ranked opponent.
On top 8-3, the Gophers picked up a crucial win at 174 as No. 24 Clayton Whiting scored a mini-upset of No. 21 Jackson Turley. The lead was 1-0 for Turley through two periods, but Whiting got a quick escape in the third to even it up. With just under a minute to go, Whiting shot in on Turley's left leg and picked him up off the ground for a thunderous go-ahead takedown in a 4-1 win. It was Whiting's third straight win in ranked matchups.
The Gophers went into intermission up 15-3 as fourth-ranked Max McEnelly disposed of No. 18 Shane Cartagena-Walsh by major decision, 18-4. McEnelly was on top 6-2 through two periods before pouring it on in the third with three more takedowns, plus riding time and a point for stalling. In 15 matches this year, McEnelly has a team-leading 13 bonus-point wins (10 tech fall, 3 majors). He's now 15-0 on the season and 30-0 in his career dating back to last season's redshirt campaign.
Coming out of the break, No. 9 Isaiah Salazar posted a second-straight major decision with a 16-6 victory over PJ Casale. Salazar dominated in the opening frame with two takedowns and over 2:00 of riding time for a 6-1 lead. He pushed it to 8-1 with a reversal in period two before Casale earned an escape and takedown of his own. Another escape to start the third period trimmed Salazar's lead to 8-6, but Salazar got in on a double and added four nearfall points, plus riding time, to emerge with the win. It was his ninth bonus-point win of the year, including his third in five conference matchups.
A top-10 showdown came next at heavyweight as top-ranked Gable Steveson faced off with No. 8 Yaraslau Slavikouski. Competing against his fifth ranked opponent and third top-10 heavyweight, Steveson led 10-3 through two periods before blasting through Slavikouski on a double. Steveson quickly got the shoulders down for his second pin of the year and the 15th of his career. It was the 60th straight win for Steveson, putting him five back of second place in Gopher history.
The pin from Steveson put Minnesota ahead 25-3 with three matches to go, clinching the dual, before Rutgers rattled off consecutive 8-2 decisions at 125 and 133 pounds. Tenth-ranked Dean Peterson topped redshirt freshman Brandon Morvari at 125 in Morvari's season dual debut, while No. 9 Dylan Shawver took down No. 18 Tyler Wells, who was returning from a two-match absence.
With Minnesota's lead at 25-9, eighth-ranked Vance VomBaur sent the fans home happy with a 12-5 decision over No. 13 Joseph Olivieri at 141 pounds in the final match of the day. Trailing 3-2 midway through the second period, VomBaur got to Olivieri's right leg for the go-ahead takedown. Two more takedowns and riding time in the third allowed VomBaur to match Askey for the team lead with 18 wins on the season.
Minnesota is back in action next weekend with a pair of duals. Friday the team travels to No. 4 Ohio State for a 6 p.m. dual, while Sunday sees the Gophers return home to take on Purdue at noon. Both matches will stream on B1G+.
Match Results
#7 Minnesota 28, #12 Rutgers 9
Feb. 2, 2025 | Minneapolis | Maturi Pavilion | Attendance: 2,909
149 #20 Andrew Clark (RU) dec #25 Drew Roberts, 9-7 | MINN 0, RU 3
157 #8 Tommy Askey dec. #30 Conner Harer (RU), 1-0 | MINN 3, RU 3
165 #11 Andrew Sparks TF #25 Anthony White (RU), 18-3 (7:00) | MINN 8, RU 3
174 #24 Clayton Whiting dec. #21 Jackson Turley (RU), 4-2 | MINN 11, RU 3
184 #4 Max McEnelly MD #18 Shane Cartagena-Walsh (RU), 18-4 | MINN 15, RU 3
197 #9 Isaiah Salazar MD PJ Casale (RU), 16-6 | MINN 19, RU 3
285 #1 Gable Steveson fall #8 Yaraslau Slavikouski (RU), 5:14 | MINN 25, RU 3
125 #10 Dean Peterson (RU) dec. Brandon Morvari, 8-2 | MINN 25, RU 6
133 #9 Dylan Shawver (RU) dec #18 Tyler Wells, 8-2 | MINN 25, RU 9
141 #8 Vance VomBaur dec. #13 Joseph Olivieri (RU), 12-5 | MINN 28, RU 9
Exhibition
149Theo Cha MD Jon Fongaro (RU), 15-6
Exhibition
149Theo Cha MD Jon Fongaro (RU), 15-6