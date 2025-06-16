PRESS RELEASE



The University of Minnesota men's basketball program and head coach Niko GOPHER MEN'S BASKETBALL: Minnesota Adds Guard Duo added guards Maximus Gizzi (New Palestine, Ind.) and Max Lorenson (Eden Prairie, Minn.) to the Golden Gopher program. Both will report this week to summer workouts.



Gizzi, a 6-foot, 1-inch graduate guard, played at Huntington University and Marian University. With Huntington University last year, Gizzi was the Crossroads League's Defender of the Year, an All-Defensive Team honoree and an honorable mention. Before his time at Huntington, Gizzi was with Marian University from 2020 to 2024, where he was an All-Crossroads League Second Team selection, All-Crossroads Defensive Team selection, and a three-time NAIA Scholar-Athlete. With Marian, he was the team's starting point guard in all 31 games during the 2023-24 season, averaging 32.5 minutes and 10.1 points. Playing prep basketball at New Palestine High School, Gizzi set the school record for points in a single season when he had 608 in his final season and was a four-time All-Hoosier Heritage conference selection.



Lorenson, a 6-foot, 2-inch freshman guard, played at Eden Prairie High School and Minnesota Select. Lorenson finished his high school career as the fourth all-time leading scorer in Eden Prairie HS history with 1,568 career points. He was a three-time all-conference selection, a two-year team captain and a four-year varsity letter winner. Lorenson averaged over 26 points per game as a senior with the Eagles, bettering his 17.2 points his junior year. He led the Eagles in scoring in his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons. He produced a career-best 44 points against Totino Grace and 41 against Washburn in that span. Lorenson also played football for EPHS.