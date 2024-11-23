Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Feb 16, 2022
-
- 2,008
-
- 3,315
-
- 113
GOOOOOOOOOOD MORNING GOPHERS FANS.
IT'S ANOTHER GOPHERS GAMEDAY!
⏲️2:30 p.m. CT
🏟️Huntington Bank Stadium
📺CBS
💵 Penn State -11.5 | Over/Under: 45
All our football content this week
IT'S ANOTHER GOPHERS GAMEDAY!
⏲️2:30 p.m. CT
🏟️Huntington Bank Stadium
📺CBS
💵 Penn State -11.5 | Over/Under: 45
All our football content this week
Minnesota vs. Penn State: How to watch, betting lines, and more
How to watch and listen to Minnesota vs. Penn State, plus more.
minnesota.rivals.com
Which Golden Gophers are playing in their final home game on Saturday?
Gophers Nation takes a look at which Golden Gophers will be saying goodbye on Saturday.
minnesota.rivals.com
Minnesota vs Penn State Prediction: Can the Gophers pull off the upset?
Does Minnesota have enough to pull off the upset?
minnesota.rivals.com
Minnesota vs Penn State: Three keys to victory for the Gophers
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look for a season-defining win on Saturday when they face the No. 4 Penn State.
minnesota.rivals.com
Minnesota's Koi Perich is the highest-graded true freshman per PFF
The highest-rated true freshman in all of college football resides in the Twin Cities.
minnesota.rivals.com
Allar, Brosmer face off in high-stakes Penn State-Minnesota Matchup
Saturday's matchup between Penn State and Minnesota will feature a high-quality quarterback matchup.
minnesota.rivals.com
Minnesota vs Penn State: Do the Gophers have any advantages?
Gophers Nation takes a look at who has the edges in Saturday's Big Ten clash between Minnesota and Penn State.
minnesota.rivals.com
Minnesota to wear all-maroon uniforms against Penn State
Minnesota will be wearing all-maroon against Penn State's all-white uniforms on Saturday.
minnesota.rivals.com
Minnesota vs Penn State: Who are the projected starters for both teams?
Who are the projected starters for Minnesota and Penn State?
minnesota.rivals.com
Minnesota's Max Brosmer, and Danny Striggow headed to Hula Bowl
Max Brosmer and Danny Striggow are headed to the Hula Bowl.
minnesota.rivals.com
WATCH: Gophers coordinators, players preview Penn State
Watch as Gophers coordinators and players preview Penn State.
minnesota.rivals.com
Minnesota standing out to 2025 DL Tyleland Coleman after offer
2025 DL Tyeland Coleman discusses his offer to Minnesota as the early signing period approaches
minnesota.rivals.com
Former Gophers head coach Tim Brewster takes over as interim at Charlotte
It's been almost 14 years since Tim Brewster was last a head coach but that will change on Saturday.
minnesota.rivals.com
Minnesota vs Penn State: 10 Nittany Lions to know ahead of Saturday
10 Penn State Nittany Lions that Minnesota Golden Gophers fans should know ahead of this weekend's matchup.
minnesota.rivals.com
Minnesota has their 'hands full' with Tyler Warren and Penn State's offense
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck was highly complimentary of Penn State's offense on Monday during his weekly presser.
minnesota.rivals.com
Everything P.J. Fleck said on Monday previewing Penn State
Read what P.J. Fleck had to say on Monday as Minnesota prepares to host Penn State on Saturday.
minnesota.rivals.com
Minnesota vs Penn State: A first look at the Nittany Lions
This Saturday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will have an opportunity at a signature on Saturday.
minnesota.rivals.com