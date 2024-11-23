ADVERTISEMENT

Football Minnesota vs. No.4 Penn State Gameday Thread

GOOOOOOOOOOD MORNING GOPHERS FANS.

IT'S ANOTHER GOPHERS GAMEDAY!

⏲️2:30 p.m. CT
🏟️Huntington Bank Stadium
📺CBS
💵 Penn State -11.5 | Over/Under: 45


All our football content this week

minnesota.rivals.com

Minnesota vs. Penn State: How to watch, betting lines, and more

How to watch and listen to Minnesota vs. Penn State, plus more.
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

Which Golden Gophers are playing in their final home game on Saturday?

Gophers Nation takes a look at which Golden Gophers will be saying goodbye on Saturday.
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

Minnesota vs Penn State Prediction: Can the Gophers pull off the upset?

Does Minnesota have enough to pull off the upset?
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

Minnesota vs Penn State: Three keys to victory for the Gophers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look for a season-defining win on Saturday when they face the No. 4 Penn State.
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

Minnesota's Koi Perich is the highest-graded true freshman per PFF

The highest-rated true freshman in all of college football resides in the Twin Cities.
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

Allar, Brosmer face off in high-stakes Penn State-Minnesota Matchup

Saturday's matchup between Penn State and Minnesota will feature a high-quality quarterback matchup.
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

Minnesota vs Penn State: Do the Gophers have any advantages?

Gophers Nation takes a look at who has the edges in Saturday's Big Ten clash between Minnesota and Penn State.
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

Minnesota to wear all-maroon uniforms against Penn State

Minnesota will be wearing all-maroon against Penn State's all-white uniforms on Saturday.
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

Minnesota vs Penn State: Who are the projected starters for both teams?

Who are the projected starters for Minnesota and Penn State?
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

Minnesota's Max Brosmer, and Danny Striggow headed to Hula Bowl

Max Brosmer and Danny Striggow are headed to the Hula Bowl.
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

WATCH: Gophers coordinators, players preview Penn State

Watch as Gophers coordinators and players preview Penn State.
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

Minnesota standing out to 2025 DL Tyleland Coleman after offer

2025 DL Tyeland Coleman discusses his offer to Minnesota as the early signing period approaches
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

Former Gophers head coach Tim Brewster takes over as interim at Charlotte

It's been almost 14 years since Tim Brewster was last a head coach but that will change on Saturday.
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

Minnesota vs Penn State: 10 Nittany Lions to know ahead of Saturday

10 Penn State Nittany Lions that Minnesota Golden Gophers fans should know ahead of this weekend's matchup.
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

Minnesota has their 'hands full' with Tyler Warren and Penn State's offense

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck was highly complimentary of Penn State's offense on Monday during his weekly presser.
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

Everything P.J. Fleck said on Monday previewing Penn State

Read what P.J. Fleck had to say on Monday as Minnesota prepares to host Penn State on Saturday.
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
minnesota.rivals.com

Minnesota vs Penn State: A first look at the Nittany Lions

This Saturday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will have an opportunity at a signature on Saturday.
minnesota.rivals.com minnesota.rivals.com
 
Latest posts

