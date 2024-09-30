ADVERTISEMENT

Football PFF Grades and thoughts from 27-24 loss to Michigan

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;

PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

WEEK@ TEAMOVEROFFPASSPBLKRECVRUNRBLKDEFRDEFTACKPRSH
1​
North Carolina
63.4​
61.6​
54.5​
55.7​
56.2​
66.6​
66.3​
65.2​
66.7​
47.2​
59.6​
2​
Rhode Island
91.8​
79.2​
92.4​
73.7​
67.3​
67.1​
70.3​
88.6​
91.1​
68.4​
76.0​
3​
Nevada
85.9​
71.8​
63.5​
77.8​
60.3​
76.8​
70.1​
79.3​
87.1​
83.3​
72.7​
4​
Iowa
67.2​
66.9​
73.8​
72.2​
63.0​
66.8​
55.7​
61.3​
54.2​
59.3​
60.8​
5​
@ Michigan
68.6​
64.5​
62.6​
50.1​
64.3​
71.8​
63.5​
65.1​
66.3​
49.4​
57.3​

OFFENSE (BY GRADE)
POSPLAYERSNAPSNAP SHAREOFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLKPEN
HBJaren Mangham
1​
1%​
74.4​
69.1​
0 (0)
RGAshton Beers
70​
100%​
70.5​
65.6​
73.9​
0 (0)
HBDarius Taylor
61​
87%​
70.2​
70.0​
66.5​
71.4​
60.0​
0 (0)
TE-RNick Kallerup
51​
73%​
69.0​
67.1​
54.3​
67.5​
0 (0)
SLWRElijah Spencer
62​
89%​
68.4​
67.5​
65.6​
0 (0)
SRWRCristian Driver
7​
10%​
67.4​
66.0​
60.0​
0 (0)
LGTyler Cooper
70​
100%​
67.3​
43.6​
76.7​
1 (0)
QBMax Brosmer
70​
100%​
64.3​
62.6​
63.4​
60.1​
0 (0)
LWRDaniel Jackson
67​
96%​
60.9​
61.2​
52.7​
0 (0)
LTPhillip Daniels
1​
1%​
60.0​
60.0​
0 (0)
LGTony Nelson
1​
1%​
60.0​
60.0​
0 (0)
HBJordan Nubin
4​
6%​
59.2​
58.2​
60.0​
0 (0)
LTAireontae Ersery
70​
100%​
57.0​
56.7​
54.6​
0 (0)
HBMarcus Major
10​
14%​
54.8​
72.1​
71.5​
54.0​
60.0​
0 (0)
RWRLe'Meke Brockington
64​
91%​
53.8​
57.4​
33.2​
0 (0)
RWRKenric Lanier II
7​
10%​
53.7​
54.8​
0 (0)
RTQuinn Carroll
70​
100%​
53.1​
44.0​
74.0​
2 (0)
TE-RJameson Geers
5​
7%​
48.3​
56.6​
51.5​
0 (0)
CGreg Johnson
70​
100%​
47.2​
55.2​
53.8​
2 (0)
TE-LFrank Bierman
9​
13%​
35.3​
37.4​
56.0​
0 (0)

OFFENSE (BY SNAP COUNT)
POSPLAYERSNAPSNAP SHAREOFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLK
RGAshton Beers
70​
100%​
70.5​
65.6​
73.9​
LGTyler Cooper
70​
100%​
67.3​
43.6​
76.7​
QBMax Brosmer
70​
100%​
64.3​
62.6​
63.4​
60.1​
LTAireontae Ersery
70​
100%​
57.0​
56.7​
54.6​
RTQuinn Carroll
70​
100%​
53.1​
44.0​
74.0​
CGreg Johnson
70​
100%​
47.2​
55.2​
53.8​
LWRDaniel Jackson
67​
96%​
60.9​
61.2​
52.7​
RWRLe'Meke Brockington
64​
91%​
53.8​
57.4​
33.2​
SLWRElijah Spencer
62​
89%​
68.4​
67.5​
65.6​
HBDarius Taylor
61​
87%​
70.2​
70.0​
66.5​
71.4​
60.0​
TE-RNick Kallerup
51​
73%​
69.0​
67.1​
54.3​
67.5​
HBMarcus Major
10​
14%​
54.8​
72.1​
71.5​
54.0​
60.0​
TE-LFrank Bierman
9​
13%​
35.3​
37.4​
56.0​
SRWRCristian Driver
7​
10%​
67.4​
66.0​
60.0​
RWRKenric Lanier II
7​
10%​
53.7​
54.8​
TE-RJameson Geers
5​
7%​
48.3​
56.6​
51.5​
HBJordan Nubin
4​
6%​
59.2​
58.2​
60.0​
HBJaren Mangham
1​
1%​
74.4​
69.1​
LTPhillip Daniels
1​
1%​
60.0​
60.0​
LGTony Nelson
1​
1%​
60.0​
60.0​
 
Latest posts

