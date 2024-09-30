PFF Grading Scale

WEEK @ TEAM OVER OFF PASS PBLK RECV RUN RBLK DEF RDEF TACK PRSH 1​ North Carolina 63.4​ 61.6​ 54.5​ 55.7​ 56.2​ 66.6​ 66.3​ 65.2​ 66.7​ 47.2​ 59.6​ 2​ Rhode Island 91.8​ 79.2​ 92.4​ 73.7​ 67.3​ 67.1​ 70.3​ 88.6​ 91.1​ 68.4​ 76.0​ 3​ Nevada 85.9​ 71.8​ 63.5​ 77.8​ 60.3​ 76.8​ 70.1​ 79.3​ 87.1​ 83.3​ 72.7​ 4​ Iowa 67.2​ 66.9​ 73.8​ 72.2​ 63.0​ 66.8​ 55.7​ 61.3​ 54.2​ 59.3​ 60.8​ 5​ @ Michigan 68.6​ 64.5​ 62.6​ 50.1​ 64.3​ 71.8​ 63.5​ 65.1​ 66.3​ 49.4​ 57.3​

POS PLAYER SNAP SNAP SHARE OFF PASS PBLK RUN RBLK PEN HB Jaren Mangham 1​ 1%​ 74.4​ 69.1​ 0 (0) RG Ashton Beers 70​ 100%​ 70.5​ 65.6​ 73.9​ 0 (0) HB Darius Taylor 61​ 87%​ 70.2​ 70.0​ 66.5​ 71.4​ 60.0​ 0 (0) TE-R Nick Kallerup 51​ 73%​ 69.0​ 67.1​ 54.3​ 67.5​ 0 (0) SLWR Elijah Spencer 62​ 89%​ 68.4​ 67.5​ 65.6​ 0 (0) SRWR Cristian Driver 7​ 10%​ 67.4​ 66.0​ 60.0​ 0 (0) LG Tyler Cooper 70​ 100%​ 67.3​ 43.6​ 76.7​ 1 (0) QB Max Brosmer 70​ 100%​ 64.3​ 62.6​ 63.4​ 60.1​ 0 (0) LWR Daniel Jackson 67​ 96%​ 60.9​ 61.2​ 52.7​ 0 (0) LT Phillip Daniels 1​ 1%​ 60.0​ 60.0​ 0 (0) LG Tony Nelson 1​ 1%​ 60.0​ 60.0​ 0 (0) HB Jordan Nubin 4​ 6%​ 59.2​ 58.2​ 60.0​ 0 (0) LT Aireontae Ersery 70​ 100%​ 57.0​ 56.7​ 54.6​ 0 (0) HB Marcus Major 10​ 14%​ 54.8​ 72.1​ 71.5​ 54.0​ 60.0​ 0 (0) RWR Le'Meke Brockington 64​ 91%​ 53.8​ 57.4​ 33.2​ 0 (0) RWR Kenric Lanier II 7​ 10%​ 53.7​ 54.8​ 0 (0) RT Quinn Carroll 70​ 100%​ 53.1​ 44.0​ 74.0​ 2 (0) TE-R Jameson Geers 5​ 7%​ 48.3​ 56.6​ 51.5​ 0 (0) C Greg Johnson 70​ 100%​ 47.2​ 55.2​ 53.8​ 2 (0) TE-L Frank Bierman 9​ 13%​ 35.3​ 37.4​ 56.0​ 0 (0)

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;90+ - Elite80 to 89 - Great70 to 79 - Good60 to 69 - Average to Above Average50 - 59 - Below Average49 and below - Poor