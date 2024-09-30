Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Feb 16, 2022
-
- 1,764
-
- 3,028
-
- 113
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
OFFENSE (BY GRADE)
OFFENSE (BY SNAP COUNT)
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
|WEEK
|@ TEAM
|OVER
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RECV
|RUN
|RBLK
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
1
|North Carolina
63.4
61.6
54.5
55.7
56.2
66.6
66.3
65.2
66.7
47.2
59.6
2
|Rhode Island
91.8
79.2
92.4
73.7
67.3
67.1
70.3
88.6
91.1
68.4
76.0
3
|Nevada
85.9
71.8
63.5
77.8
60.3
76.8
70.1
79.3
87.1
83.3
72.7
4
|Iowa
67.2
66.9
73.8
72.2
63.0
66.8
55.7
61.3
54.2
59.3
60.8
5
|@ Michigan
68.6
64.5
62.6
50.1
64.3
71.8
63.5
65.1
66.3
49.4
57.3
OFFENSE (BY GRADE)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAP
|SNAP SHARE
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|PEN
|HB
|Jaren Mangham
1
1%
74.4
69.1
|0 (0)
|RG
|Ashton Beers
70
100%
70.5
65.6
73.9
|0 (0)
|HB
|Darius Taylor
61
87%
70.2
70.0
66.5
71.4
60.0
|0 (0)
|TE-R
|Nick Kallerup
51
73%
69.0
67.1
54.3
67.5
|0 (0)
|SLWR
|Elijah Spencer
62
89%
68.4
67.5
65.6
|0 (0)
|SRWR
|Cristian Driver
7
10%
67.4
66.0
60.0
|0 (0)
|LG
|Tyler Cooper
70
100%
67.3
43.6
76.7
|1 (0)
|QB
|Max Brosmer
70
100%
64.3
62.6
63.4
60.1
|0 (0)
|LWR
|Daniel Jackson
67
96%
60.9
61.2
52.7
|0 (0)
|LT
|Phillip Daniels
1
1%
60.0
60.0
|0 (0)
|LG
|Tony Nelson
1
1%
60.0
60.0
|0 (0)
|HB
|Jordan Nubin
4
6%
59.2
58.2
60.0
|0 (0)
|LT
|Aireontae Ersery
70
100%
57.0
56.7
54.6
|0 (0)
|HB
|Marcus Major
10
14%
54.8
72.1
71.5
54.0
60.0
|0 (0)
|RWR
|Le'Meke Brockington
64
91%
53.8
57.4
33.2
|0 (0)
|RWR
|Kenric Lanier II
7
10%
53.7
54.8
|0 (0)
|RT
|Quinn Carroll
70
100%
53.1
44.0
74.0
|2 (0)
|TE-R
|Jameson Geers
5
7%
48.3
56.6
51.5
|0 (0)
|C
|Greg Johnson
70
100%
47.2
55.2
53.8
|2 (0)
|TE-L
|Frank Bierman
9
13%
35.3
37.4
56.0
|0 (0)
OFFENSE (BY SNAP COUNT)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAP
|SNAP SHARE
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|RG
|Ashton Beers
70
100%
70.5
65.6
73.9
|LG
|Tyler Cooper
70
100%
67.3
43.6
76.7
|QB
|Max Brosmer
70
100%
64.3
62.6
63.4
60.1
|LT
|Aireontae Ersery
70
100%
57.0
56.7
54.6
|RT
|Quinn Carroll
70
100%
53.1
44.0
74.0
|C
|Greg Johnson
70
100%
47.2
55.2
53.8
|LWR
|Daniel Jackson
67
96%
60.9
61.2
52.7
|RWR
|Le'Meke Brockington
64
91%
53.8
57.4
33.2
|SLWR
|Elijah Spencer
62
89%
68.4
67.5
65.6
|HB
|Darius Taylor
61
87%
70.2
70.0
66.5
71.4
60.0
|TE-R
|Nick Kallerup
51
73%
69.0
67.1
54.3
67.5
|HB
|Marcus Major
10
14%
54.8
72.1
71.5
54.0
60.0
|TE-L
|Frank Bierman
9
13%
35.3
37.4
56.0
|SRWR
|Cristian Driver
7
10%
67.4
66.0
60.0
|RWR
|Kenric Lanier II
7
10%
53.7
54.8
|TE-R
|Jameson Geers
5
7%
48.3
56.6
51.5
|HB
|Jordan Nubin
4
6%
59.2
58.2
60.0
|HB
|Jaren Mangham
1
1%
74.4
69.1
|LT
|Phillip Daniels
1
1%
60.0
60.0
|LG
|Tony Nelson
1
1%
60.0
60.0