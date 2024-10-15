Dylan Callaghan-Croley
I need to run an errand to my grandmothers soon but will provide some thoughts later.
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
|WEEK
|OVER
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RECV
|RUN
|RBLK
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
1
|North Carolina
63.4
61.6
54.5
55.7
56.2
66.6
66.3
65.2
66.7
47.2
59.6
2
|Rhode Island
91.8
79.2
92.4
73.7
67.3
67.1
70.3
88.6
91.1
68.4
76.0
3
|Nevada
85.9
71.8
63.5
77.8
60.3
76.8
70.1
79.3
87.1
83.3
72.7
4
|Iowa
67.2
66.9
73.8
72.2
63.0
66.8
55.7
61.3
54.2
59.3
60.8
5
|@ Michigan
69.0
61.1
64.0
45.4
63.3
79.1
47.7
70.4
79.2
51.5
58.4
6
|USC
78.9
74.2
59.0
74.7
59.5
78.3
69.2
71.1
66.3
57.0
55.1
7
|@ UCLA
76.0
67.5
76.7
71.2
64.8
66.4
50.6
74.9
91.6
72.1
68.2