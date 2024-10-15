PFF Grading Scale

WEEK OVER OFF PASS PBLK RECV RUN RBLK DEF RDEF TACK PRSH 1​ North Carolina 63.4​ 61.6​ 54.5​ 55.7​ 56.2​ 66.6​ 66.3​ 65.2​ 66.7​ 47.2​ 59.6​ 2​ Rhode Island 91.8​ 79.2​ 92.4​ 73.7​ 67.3​ 67.1​ 70.3​ 88.6​ 91.1​ 68.4​ 76.0​ 3​ Nevada 85.9​ 71.8​ 63.5​ 77.8​ 60.3​ 76.8​ 70.1​ 79.3​ 87.1​ 83.3​ 72.7​ 4​ Iowa 67.2​ 66.9​ 73.8​ 72.2​ 63.0​ 66.8​ 55.7​ 61.3​ 54.2​ 59.3​ 60.8​ 5​ @ Michigan 69.0​ 61.1​ 64.0​ 45.4​ 63.3​ 79.1​ 47.7​ 70.4​ 79.2​ 51.5​ 58.4​ 6​ USC 78.9​ 74.2​ 59.0​ 74.7​ 59.5​ 78.3​ 69.2​ 71.1​ 66.3​ 57.0​ 55.1​ 7​ @ UCLA 76.0​ 67.5​ 76.7​ 71.2​ 64.8​ 66.4​ 50.6​ 74.9​ 91.6​ 72.1​ 68.2​

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;90+ - Elite80 to 89 - Great70 to 79 - Good60 to 69 - Average to Above Average50 - 59 - Below Average49 and below - Poor