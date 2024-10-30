PFF Grading Scale

WEEK @ TEAM OVER OFF PASS PBLK RECV RUN RBLK DEF RDEF TACK PRSH 1​ North Carolina 63.4​ 61.6​ 54.5​ 55.7​ 56.2​ 66.6​ 66.3​ 65.2​ 66.7​ 47.2​ 59.6​ 2​ Rhode Island 91.8​ 79.2​ 92.4​ 73.7​ 67.3​ 67.1​ 70.3​ 88.6​ 91.1​ 68.4​ 76.0​ 3​ Nevada 85.9​ 71.8​ 63.5​ 77.8​ 60.3​ 76.8​ 70.1​ 79.3​ 87.1​ 83.3​ 72.7​ 4​ Iowa 67.2​ 66.9​ 73.8​ 72.2​ 63.0​ 66.8​ 55.7​ 61.3​ 54.2​ 59.3​ 60.8​ 5​ @ Michigan 69.0​ 61.1​ 64.0​ 45.4​ 63.3​ 79.1​ 47.7​ 70.4​ 79.2​ 51.5​ 58.4​ 6​ USC 78.9​ 74.2​ 59.0​ 74.7​ 59.5​ 78.3​ 69.2​ 71.1​ 66.3​ 57.0​ 55.1​ 7​ @ UCLA 74.1​ 66.5​ 76.7​ 74.3​ 62.8​ 63.2​ 52.6​ 73.7​ 89.4​ 79.1​ 66.5​ 9​ Maryland 89.0​ 85.9​ 93.0​ 82.8​ 73.9​ 67.5​ 72.3​ 80.4​ 72.6​ 78.5​ 66.0​

QB Max Brosmer 60​ 92%​ 93.3​ 93.0​ 60.0​ TE-L Nick Kallerup 37​ 57%​ 85.9​ 85.7​ 72.0​ 69.8​ RWR Daniel Jackson 51​ 78%​ 82.2​ 81.1​ 57.5​ RT Quinn Carroll 60​ 92%​ 80.5​ 85.1​ 75.1​ LT Aireontae Ersery 60​ 92%​ 74.5​ 88.7​ 65.4​ RT Phillip Daniels 5​ 8%​ 73.8​ 74.6​ RG Ashton Beers 60​ 92%​ 72.6​ 69.1​ 74.1​ LWR Elijah Spencer 53​ 82%​ 70.0​ 70.6​ 48.5​ TE-R Julian Johnson 4​ 6%​ 69.8​ 69.7​ HB Darius Taylor 38​ 58%​ 68.6​ 67.9​ 68.1​ 60.0​ TE-L Jameson Geers 28​ 43%​ 67.7​ 64.4​ 64.5​ 71.4​ HB Jaren Mangham 2​ 3%​ 64.4​ 63.2​ HB Fame Ijeboi 2​ 3%​ 63.6​ 62.6​ LT Nathan Roy 5​ 8%​ 60.9​ 60.8​ C Greg Johnson 60​ 92%​ 60.5​ 68.4​ 57.8​ LWR Donielle Hayes 5​ 8%​ 60.5​ 60.7​ LWR T.J. McWilliams 5​ 8%​ 60.4​ 60.5​ LG Jackson Hunter 5​ 8%​ 60.4​ 60.3​ QB Drake Lindsey 1​ 2%​ 60.0​ 60.0​ QB Dylan Wittke 5​ 8%​ 60.0​ 60.0​ HB Sieh Bangura 1​ 2%​ 59.5​ 59.8​ TE-L Jack DiSano 5​ 8%​ 58.8​ 58.5​ HB Marcus Major 15​ 23%​ 58.6​ 30.4​ 73.2​ 63.9​ LT Aluma Nkele 5​ 8%​ 58.6​ 58.4​ RG Martes Lewis 5​ 8%​ 58.5​ 58.3​ LWR Kenric Lanier II 11​ 17%​ 57.6​ 57.7​ 60.6​ HB Jordan Nubin 7​ 11%​ 57.2​ 56.3​ 35.8​ 59.9​ LWR Le'Meke Brockington 46​ 71%​ 55.4​ 55.6​ 56.7​ LG Tyler Cooper 37​ 57%​ 54.8​ 62.2​ 59.0​ TE-R Frank Bierman 12​ 18%​ 53.9​ 60.0​ 53.8​ SLWR Kristen Hoskins 2​ 3%​ 53.0​ 57.5​ 60.0​ LG Tony Nelson 23​ 35%​ 52.7​ 36.7​ 45.6​ 74.1​

POS PLAYER SNAP SNAP SHARE DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV MLB Cody Lindenberg 68​ 94%​ 81.1​ 66.3​ 67.5​ 61.3​ 84.6​ LCB Za'Quan Bryan 7​ 10%​ 77.8​ 60.0​ 76.1​ MLB Devon Williams 21​ 29%​ 77.1​ 80.2​ 79.0​ 56.8​ 68.0​ FS Koi Perich 45​ 63%​ 76.8​ 59.0​ 80.7​ 59.7​ 80.7​ LCB Justin Walley 64​ 89%​ 76.1​ 65.8​ 63.4​ 59.0​ 76.7​ MLB Joey Gerlach 7​ 10%​ 74.0​ 76.6​ 57.0​ 73.1​ DLT Anthony Smith 39​ 54%​ 74.0​ 64.2​ 69.7​ 70.6​ 61.7​ DLE Jah Joyner 53​ 74%​ 72.5​ 58.0​ 75.4​ 71.1​ 61.2​ FS Kerry Brown 36​ 50%​ 70.9​ 63.9​ 82.7​ 57.8​ 72.0​ FS Aidan Gousby 68​ 94%​ 70.8​ 69.4​ 82.6​ 60.0​ 69.6​ DLE Lucas Finnessy 19​ 26%​ 68.4​ 74.8​ 75.2​ 54.6​ 60.6​ SCB Jaionte McMillan 46​ 64%​ 67.3​ 70.8​ 78.1​ 59.7​ 65.4​ SS Jack Henderson 24​ 33%​ 65.2​ 74.5​ 44.9​ 66.5​ 56.8​ SS Coleman Bryson 9​ 13%​ 63.5​ 60.0​ 62.8​ MLB Maverick Baranowski 36​ 50%​ 63.2​ 56.6​ 78.4​ 66.2​ NT Deven Eastern 40​ 56%​ 62.6​ 63.5​ 32.1​ 67.9​ FS Garrison Monroe 3​ 4%​ 61.3​ 61.7​ MLB Tyler Stolsky 2​ 3%​ 61.3​ 60.5​ LOLB Danny Striggow 48​ 67%​ 60.7​ 65.7​ 72.2​ 61.7​ 49.5​ DRT Jalen Logan-Redding 44​ 61%​ 60.6​ 59.4​ 70.1​ 60.3​ LCB Evan Redding 1​ 1%​ 60.4​ 60.0​ NT Theorin Randle 1​ 1%​ 60.0​ 60.0​ NT Logan Richter 1​ 1%​ 60.0​ 60.0​ NT Darnell Jefferies 8​ 11%​ 59.9​ 61.2​ 57.3​ ROLB Karter Menz 2​ 3%​ 58.8​ 58.6​ RCB Ethan Robinson 70​ 97%​ 54.5​ 45.2​ 78.8​ 56.6​ ROLB Jaxon Howard 22​ 31%​ 52.1​ 53.7​ 72.2​ 55.0​ RCB Rhyland Kelly 1​ 1%​ 47.1​ 21.4​ 51.5​ LOLB Eli Mau 5​ 7%​ 41.6​ 60.0​ 58.4​

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;90+ - Elite80 to 89 - Great70 to 79 - Good60 to 69 - Average to Above Average50 - 59 - Below Average49 and below - Poor