Football PFF Grades Minnseota vs Maryland

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;

PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

WEEK@ TEAMOVEROFFPASSPBLKRECVRUNRBLKDEFRDEFTACKPRSH
1​
North Carolina
63.4​
61.6​
54.5​
55.7​
56.2​
66.6​
66.3​
65.2​
66.7​
47.2​
59.6​
2​
Rhode Island
91.8​
79.2​
92.4​
73.7​
67.3​
67.1​
70.3​
88.6​
91.1​
68.4​
76.0​
3​
Nevada
85.9​
71.8​
63.5​
77.8​
60.3​
76.8​
70.1​
79.3​
87.1​
83.3​
72.7​
4​
Iowa
67.2​
66.9​
73.8​
72.2​
63.0​
66.8​
55.7​
61.3​
54.2​
59.3​
60.8​
5​
@ Michigan
69.0​
61.1​
64.0​
45.4​
63.3​
79.1​
47.7​
70.4​
79.2​
51.5​
58.4​
6​
USC
78.9​
74.2​
59.0​
74.7​
59.5​
78.3​
69.2​
71.1​
66.3​
57.0​
55.1​
7​
@ UCLA
74.1​
66.5​
76.7​
74.3​
62.8​
63.2​
52.6​
73.7​
89.4​
79.1​
66.5​
9​
Maryland
89.0​
85.9​
93.0​
82.8​
73.9​
67.5​
72.3​
80.4​
72.6​
78.5​
66.0​

OFFENSE (65 SNAPS)

QBMax Brosmer
60​
92%​
93.3​
93.0​
60.0​
TE-LNick Kallerup
37​
57%​
85.9​
85.7​
72.0​
69.8​
RWRDaniel Jackson
51​
78%​
82.2​
81.1​
57.5​
RTQuinn Carroll
60​
92%​
80.5​
85.1​
75.1​
LTAireontae Ersery
60​
92%​
74.5​
88.7​
65.4​
RTPhillip Daniels
5​
8%​
73.8​
74.6​
RGAshton Beers
60​
92%​
72.6​
69.1​
74.1​
LWRElijah Spencer
53​
82%​
70.0​
70.6​
48.5​
TE-RJulian Johnson
4​
6%​
69.8​
69.7​
HBDarius Taylor
38​
58%​
68.6​
67.9​
68.1​
60.0​
TE-LJameson Geers
28​
43%​
67.7​
64.4​
64.5​
71.4​
HBJaren Mangham
2​
3%​
64.4​
63.2​
HBFame Ijeboi
2​
3%​
63.6​
62.6​
LTNathan Roy
5​
8%​
60.9​
60.8​
CGreg Johnson
60​
92%​
60.5​
68.4​
57.8​
LWRDonielle Hayes
5​
8%​
60.5​
60.7​
LWRT.J. McWilliams
5​
8%​
60.4​
60.5​
LGJackson Hunter
5​
8%​
60.4​
60.3​
QBDrake Lindsey
1​
2%​
60.0​
60.0​
QBDylan Wittke
5​
8%​
60.0​
60.0​
HBSieh Bangura
1​
2%​
59.5​
59.8​
TE-LJack DiSano
5​
8%​
58.8​
58.5​
HBMarcus Major
15​
23%​
58.6​
30.4​
73.2​
63.9​
LTAluma Nkele
5​
8%​
58.6​
58.4​
RGMartes Lewis
5​
8%​
58.5​
58.3​
LWRKenric Lanier II
11​
17%​
57.6​
57.7​
60.6​
HBJordan Nubin
7​
11%​
57.2​
56.3​
35.8​
59.9​
LWRLe'Meke Brockington
46​
71%​
55.4​
55.6​
56.7​
LGTyler Cooper
37​
57%​
54.8​
62.2​
59.0​
TE-RFrank Bierman
12​
18%​
53.9​
60.0​
53.8​
SLWRKristen Hoskins
2​
3%​
53.0​
57.5​
60.0​
LGTony Nelson
23​
35%​
52.7​
36.7​
45.6​
74.1​

DEFENSE (72 SNAPS)
POSPLAYERSNAPSNAP SHAREDEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOV
MLBCody Lindenberg
68​
94%​
81.1​
66.3​
67.5​
61.3​
84.6​
LCBZa'Quan Bryan
7​
10%​
77.8​
60.0​
76.1​
MLBDevon Williams
21​
29%​
77.1​
80.2​
79.0​
56.8​
68.0​
FSKoi Perich
45​
63%​
76.8​
59.0​
80.7​
59.7​
80.7​
LCBJustin Walley
64​
89%​
76.1​
65.8​
63.4​
59.0​
76.7​
MLBJoey Gerlach
7​
10%​
74.0​
76.6​
57.0​
73.1​
DLTAnthony Smith
39​
54%​
74.0​
64.2​
69.7​
70.6​
61.7​
DLEJah Joyner
53​
74%​
72.5​
58.0​
75.4​
71.1​
61.2​
FSKerry Brown
36​
50%​
70.9​
63.9​
82.7​
57.8​
72.0​
FSAidan Gousby
68​
94%​
70.8​
69.4​
82.6​
60.0​
69.6​
DLELucas Finnessy
19​
26%​
68.4​
74.8​
75.2​
54.6​
60.6​
SCBJaionte McMillan
46​
64%​
67.3​
70.8​
78.1​
59.7​
65.4​
SSJack Henderson
24​
33%​
65.2​
74.5​
44.9​
66.5​
56.8​
SSColeman Bryson
9​
13%​
63.5​
60.0​
62.8​
MLBMaverick Baranowski
36​
50%​
63.2​
56.6​
78.4​
66.2​
NTDeven Eastern
40​
56%​
62.6​
63.5​
32.1​
67.9​
FSGarrison Monroe
3​
4%​
61.3​
61.7​
MLBTyler Stolsky
2​
3%​
61.3​
60.5​
LOLBDanny Striggow
48​
67%​
60.7​
65.7​
72.2​
61.7​
49.5​
DRTJalen Logan-Redding
44​
61%​
60.6​
59.4​
70.1​
60.3​
LCBEvan Redding
1​
1%​
60.4​
60.0​
NTTheorin Randle
1​
1%​
60.0​
60.0​
NTLogan Richter
1​
1%​
60.0​
60.0​
NTDarnell Jefferies
8​
11%​
59.9​
61.2​
57.3​
ROLBKarter Menz
2​
3%​
58.8​
58.6​
RCBEthan Robinson
70​
97%​
54.5​
45.2​
78.8​
56.6​
ROLBJaxon Howard
22​
31%​
52.1​
53.7​
72.2​
55.0​
RCBRhyland Kelly
1​
1%​
47.1​
21.4​
51.5​
LOLBEli Mau
5​
7%​
41.6​
60.0​
58.4​
 
