Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
OFFENSE (65 SNAPS)
DEFENSE (72 SNAPS)
|WEEK
|@ TEAM
|OVER
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RECV
|RUN
|RBLK
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
1
|North Carolina
63.4
61.6
54.5
55.7
56.2
66.6
66.3
65.2
66.7
47.2
59.6
2
|Rhode Island
91.8
79.2
92.4
73.7
67.3
67.1
70.3
88.6
91.1
68.4
76.0
3
|Nevada
85.9
71.8
63.5
77.8
60.3
76.8
70.1
79.3
87.1
83.3
72.7
4
|Iowa
67.2
66.9
73.8
72.2
63.0
66.8
55.7
61.3
54.2
59.3
60.8
5
|@ Michigan
69.0
61.1
64.0
45.4
63.3
79.1
47.7
70.4
79.2
51.5
58.4
6
|USC
78.9
74.2
59.0
74.7
59.5
78.3
69.2
71.1
66.3
57.0
55.1
7
|@ UCLA
74.1
66.5
76.7
74.3
62.8
63.2
52.6
73.7
89.4
79.1
66.5
9
|Maryland
89.0
85.9
93.0
82.8
73.9
67.5
72.3
80.4
72.6
78.5
66.0
OFFENSE (65 SNAPS)
|QB
|Max Brosmer
60
92%
93.3
93.0
60.0
|TE-L
|Nick Kallerup
37
57%
85.9
85.7
72.0
69.8
|RWR
|Daniel Jackson
51
78%
82.2
81.1
57.5
|RT
|Quinn Carroll
60
92%
80.5
85.1
75.1
|LT
|Aireontae Ersery
60
92%
74.5
88.7
65.4
|RT
|Phillip Daniels
5
8%
73.8
74.6
|RG
|Ashton Beers
60
92%
72.6
69.1
74.1
|LWR
|Elijah Spencer
53
82%
70.0
70.6
48.5
|TE-R
|Julian Johnson
4
6%
69.8
69.7
|HB
|Darius Taylor
38
58%
68.6
67.9
68.1
60.0
|TE-L
|Jameson Geers
28
43%
67.7
64.4
64.5
71.4
|HB
|Jaren Mangham
2
3%
64.4
63.2
|HB
|Fame Ijeboi
2
3%
63.6
62.6
|LT
|Nathan Roy
5
8%
60.9
60.8
|C
|Greg Johnson
60
92%
60.5
68.4
57.8
|LWR
|Donielle Hayes
5
8%
60.5
60.7
|LWR
|T.J. McWilliams
5
8%
60.4
60.5
|LG
|Jackson Hunter
5
8%
60.4
60.3
|QB
|Drake Lindsey
1
2%
60.0
60.0
|QB
|Dylan Wittke
5
8%
60.0
60.0
|HB
|Sieh Bangura
1
2%
59.5
59.8
|TE-L
|Jack DiSano
5
8%
58.8
58.5
|HB
|Marcus Major
15
23%
58.6
30.4
73.2
63.9
|LT
|Aluma Nkele
5
8%
58.6
58.4
|RG
|Martes Lewis
5
8%
58.5
58.3
|LWR
|Kenric Lanier II
11
17%
57.6
57.7
60.6
|HB
|Jordan Nubin
7
11%
57.2
56.3
35.8
59.9
|LWR
|Le'Meke Brockington
46
71%
55.4
55.6
56.7
|LG
|Tyler Cooper
37
57%
54.8
62.2
59.0
|TE-R
|Frank Bierman
12
18%
53.9
60.0
53.8
|SLWR
|Kristen Hoskins
2
3%
53.0
57.5
60.0
|LG
|Tony Nelson
23
35%
52.7
36.7
45.6
74.1
DEFENSE (72 SNAPS)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAP
|SNAP SHARE
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|COV
|MLB
|Cody Lindenberg
68
94%
81.1
66.3
67.5
61.3
84.6
|LCB
|Za'Quan Bryan
7
10%
77.8
60.0
76.1
|MLB
|Devon Williams
21
29%
77.1
80.2
79.0
56.8
68.0
|FS
|Koi Perich
45
63%
76.8
59.0
80.7
59.7
80.7
|LCB
|Justin Walley
64
89%
76.1
65.8
63.4
59.0
76.7
|MLB
|Joey Gerlach
7
10%
74.0
76.6
57.0
73.1
|DLT
|Anthony Smith
39
54%
74.0
64.2
69.7
70.6
61.7
|DLE
|Jah Joyner
53
74%
72.5
58.0
75.4
71.1
61.2
|FS
|Kerry Brown
36
50%
70.9
63.9
82.7
57.8
72.0
|FS
|Aidan Gousby
68
94%
70.8
69.4
82.6
60.0
69.6
|DLE
|Lucas Finnessy
19
26%
68.4
74.8
75.2
54.6
60.6
|SCB
|Jaionte McMillan
46
64%
67.3
70.8
78.1
59.7
65.4
|SS
|Jack Henderson
24
33%
65.2
74.5
44.9
66.5
56.8
|SS
|Coleman Bryson
9
13%
63.5
60.0
62.8
|MLB
|Maverick Baranowski
36
50%
63.2
56.6
78.4
66.2
|NT
|Deven Eastern
40
56%
62.6
63.5
32.1
67.9
|FS
|Garrison Monroe
3
4%
61.3
61.7
|MLB
|Tyler Stolsky
2
3%
61.3
60.5
|LOLB
|Danny Striggow
48
67%
60.7
65.7
72.2
61.7
49.5
|DRT
|Jalen Logan-Redding
44
61%
60.6
59.4
70.1
60.3
|LCB
|Evan Redding
1
1%
60.4
60.0
|NT
|Theorin Randle
1
1%
60.0
60.0
|NT
|Logan Richter
1
1%
60.0
60.0
|NT
|Darnell Jefferies
8
11%
59.9
61.2
57.3
|ROLB
|Karter Menz
2
3%
58.8
58.6
|RCB
|Ethan Robinson
70
97%
54.5
45.2
78.8
56.6
|ROLB
|Jaxon Howard
22
31%
52.1
53.7
72.2
55.0
|RCB
|Rhyland Kelly
1
1%
47.1
21.4
51.5
|LOLB
|Eli Mau
5
7%
41.6
60.0
58.4