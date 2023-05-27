ADVERTISEMENT

Football Expectations for Athan Kaliakmanis

Some new faces at key positions for the Gophers this upcoming season, one of the most critical will be at quarterback as Athan Kaliakmanis is expected to take the reigns after gaining some significant playing time and experience last season.

Kaliakmanis played in 11 games total, making five starts while compiling a 3-2 record in those starts. Total stats included 60-of-111 passing for 946 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 140 yards on 34 carries with one touchdown.

Some highlights of his 2022 season include:

@ Penn State on October 22nd (first-career start)
STATS: 9/22 (40.9%) for 175 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT - 7 carries for 45 yards
RESULT: 45-17 Loss

@ Nebraska on November 5th (replaced Tanner Morgan at half down 10-0)
STATS: 6/12 (50%) for 137 yards - 3 carries for 27 yards
RESULT: 20-13 Win

vs. Northwestern on November 12th
STATS: 7/13 (53.8%) for 64 yards - 4 carries for 28 yards
RESULT: 31-3 Win

vs. Iowa on November 19th
STATS: 7/15 (46.7%) for 87 yards, 1 INT - 4 carries for 32 yards
RESULT: 13-10 Loss

@ Wisconsin on November 26th
STATS: 19/29 (65.5%) for 319 yards, 2 TD - 7 carries for 14 yards
RESULT: 23-16 Win

vs. Syracuse on December 29th (Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl)
STATS: 7/9 (77.8%) for 80 yards - 2 carries for -11 yards (injured in 2nd quarter)
RESULT: 28-20 Win

Assuming Kaliakmanis completes the season healthy, what do you think his stats will be for 2023?
 
