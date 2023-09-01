Summarizing what Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck said after Thursday's 13-10 win over Nebraska



- Proud of the football team, showed resiliency

- Proud of the defense, had four takeaways

- Just couldn't get in a rhythm offensively, credits Nebraska's defense

- Says that's the same Syracuse defense they faced, except they are averaging 320-330 up front

- Kept saying on the sidelines they are going to get opportunities, we'll have a chance

- Says they weren't very good on special teams until it counted

- Loved the response of Kesich, watches him kick 65 yarders in practice

- Said there was a lot of offensive roadblocks with the run game

- Had a ton of in-game adjustments among the coaching staff

- On the fourth down TD, said Kaliakmanis had a nonchalant flick and Jackson made a heck of a catch

- Hats off to Nebraska, Matt Rhule is a heck of a coach

- Happy to be 1-0



- Said himself, Greg Harbaugh, and Matt Simon know Athan is really good at corner end zone throws and sees those really well and that's what they drew up on the 4th-down TD

- Called Jackson's catch unbelievable and very difficult in a high-pressure situation

- That's a catch that goes on the wall forever



- Best players have to make plays

- Calls our Walley, Nubin, Athan, Crooms, Jackson, and Williams for making big plays



- Frustrating that Lindenberg wasn't available. Said he hurt his leg in practice but expects him back "soon"



- Felt O-line gelled early in the game and late in the game

- Credits Nebraska's defense for throwing defenders at them from every angle in the middle of the game

- Showed great resolve with in-game adjustments



- Thought Athan took a huge step in the right direction, but still needs to work on everything

- Showed guts, determination, leadership, big play ability

- Needs to be more consistent, more fundamentally sound



- Liked the pass rush, especially playing a QB as mobile as Sims

- Proud of the D-line's performance and said they are gonna grow up a lot throughout the season



- Said Greg Harbaugh was calling the plays on offense

- Says he did a really good job and that was a difficult defense they faced

- Harbaugh was poised, was proud of him, a tough one to make your debut as a P5 coordinator

- Would like to execute a little more on offense because it compliments our defense