- Oct 14, 2013
Summarizing what Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said on Monday
- Disappointing loss to North Carolina, they are a really good team
- Gonna win a lot of games in the ACC and compete for the ACC title
- Felt they could have, would have, should have - we didn't play particularly well
- They have some inexperience at key positions
- That was an older team versus a team with some inexperience
- Nobody has their head down, this team is ready to roll
- Some throws were off when you go back and watch the film, cost us some explosive plays
- Reiterates that Darius Taylor is very good, mentions being Big Ten Freshman of the Week again
- Talks about being a developmental program and in order to develop (talking about Kaliakmanis) you're going to have your ups and downs
- Calls Jack Henderson a really good player and a lot of fun - loves the game of football
- Has gotten better in coverage, better in understanding his role in their system
- Calls Northwestern's AJ Henning one of the most dynamic players in the Big Ten
- They are going to get the ball in his hands as much as possible
- Thinks Spann-Ford has been ok this season and he'd tell you the same
- Just needs to play better in all areas of the game, comes down to consistency
- He wants to be able to play better
- Says Kyler Baugh has now mastered the system in his second year with the program
- Had times of inconsistency last season
- Could see his confidence growing and growing going into this season
- One of the hardest works and best players on our team
- Thought offensive line played tremendous
- Controlled the line of scrimmage against North Carolina
- Feels really good about the OL coming out of the UNC game
