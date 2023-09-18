ADVERTISEMENT

Football ***FLECK MONDAY PRESSER: NORTHWESTERN WEEK***

Summarizing what Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said on Monday

- Disappointing loss to North Carolina, they are a really good team
- Gonna win a lot of games in the ACC and compete for the ACC title
- Felt they could have, would have, should have - we didn't play particularly well
- They have some inexperience at key positions
- That was an older team versus a team with some inexperience
- Nobody has their head down, this team is ready to roll

- Some throws were off when you go back and watch the film, cost us some explosive plays
- Reiterates that Darius Taylor is very good, mentions being Big Ten Freshman of the Week again
- Talks about being a developmental program and in order to develop (talking about Kaliakmanis) you're going to have your ups and downs

- Calls Jack Henderson a really good player and a lot of fun - loves the game of football
- Has gotten better in coverage, better in understanding his role in their system

- Calls Northwestern's AJ Henning one of the most dynamic players in the Big Ten
- They are going to get the ball in his hands as much as possible

- Thinks Spann-Ford has been ok this season and he'd tell you the same
- Just needs to play better in all areas of the game, comes down to consistency
- He wants to be able to play better

- Says Kyler Baugh has now mastered the system in his second year with the program
- Had times of inconsistency last season
- Could see his confidence growing and growing going into this season
- One of the hardest works and best players on our team

- Thought offensive line played tremendous
- Controlled the line of scrimmage against North Carolina
- Feels really good about the OL coming out of the UNC game
 
