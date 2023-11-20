Sean_Williams
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Oct 14, 2013
-
- 8,795
-
- 13,708
-
- 113
- Says AK is better in certain areas, but needs to get better in other areas
- Thinks everything has gotten maintained or better in his overall game
- When you play two of the top teams in the country, it exposes you and what you can't do well
- Wisconsin is one of the most storied rivalries in college football
- Worked under Luke Fickell when he was a GA
- Their QB presents an unpredictable element, great athlete
- Different defensively than they used to be
- They have a lot of experienced football players
- Tyler Stolsky has taken advantage of his opportunity
- Playing before he should, that's on me
- He plays special teams at a high level
- Had players transfer in April, and it's harder to replace those guys that late
- Always want a 1:1 ration - transfer out, get a transfer in
- Learned things this year that I'll apply next year that are different
- Mentions NIL as a part of the portal process, depth as well
- Needs to be better at roster management
- Seniors have accomplished so much from their time here
- Mentions Chris Autman-Bell and everything he's seen