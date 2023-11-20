



- Says AK is better in certain areas, but needs to get better in other areas

- Thinks everything has gotten maintained or better in his overall game

- When you play two of the top teams in the country, it exposes you and what you can't do well



- Wisconsin is one of the most storied rivalries in college football

- Worked under Luke Fickell when he was a GA

- Their QB presents an unpredictable element, great athlete

- Different defensively than they used to be

- They have a lot of experienced football players



- Tyler Stolsky has taken advantage of his opportunity

- Playing before he should, that's on me

- He plays special teams at a high level



- Had players transfer in April, and it's harder to replace those guys that late

- Always want a 1:1 ration - transfer out, get a transfer in

- Learned things this year that I'll apply next year that are different

- Mentions NIL as a part of the portal process, depth as well

- Needs to be better at roster management



- Seniors have accomplished so much from their time here

- Mentions Chris Autman-Bell and everything he's seen