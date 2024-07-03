ADVERTISEMENT

Football OVER/UNDER: 200 RUSHING YARDS PER GAME?

OVER/UNDER - MINNESOTA WILL AVERAGE 200 RUSHING YARDS PER GAME IN 2024?

  • OVER

  • UNDER

Sean_Williams

Sean_Williams

Well-Known Member
Staff
Oct 14, 2013
8,888
13,891
113
Freshman Darius Taylor emerged as a star for the Gophers last year before injuries sidelined him for half the season. It was an injury-riddled 2023 campaign for the Gophers all-around as they had to rely on walk-on Jordan Nubin to be the primary ball carrier for a stretch and he showed some flashes. Transfer Sean Tyler didn't emerge as much of a factor.

All-in-all, Minnesota could just muster 157.5 yards rushing per game last season. A far cry from their previous two seasons, where they averaged 207.5 in 2022 and 198.1 in 2021.

Will normalcy return in 2024.
 
