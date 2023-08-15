ADVERTISEMENT

Football Tuesday practice notes

Some stuff to pass along from today's open practice for the Gophers...

- Kaliakmanis went through individual drills, but didn't throw the ball. Fleck noted that it was "nothing big" and he's expected to be a full go on Wednesday.

- Tyler Nubin was dressed, but had the day off and didn't participate. Coleman Bryson got a lot of reps in his place.

- Jameson Geers has a leg in an air cast, so that's not a good sign. Fleck mentioned that "it's nothing down the road serious" afterwards. Regardless, tough blow considering he's elevated himself to be the No. 2 option behind Brevyn Spann-Ford.

- Devon Williams got a lot of first-team reps with Lindenberg. Sounds like that could your starting duo at LB. Fleck said Williams has "really matured in a very short amount of time." Says he has developed into a really good linebacker and football player.

- DL Anthony Smith continues to impress. Expect him to see the field this season - some how, some way. Fleck said he's going to play "an awful lot."

- Autman-Bell caught a TD pass from Drew Viotto over the middle of the field. A positive sign for the WR corps.

MORE FROM FLECK:

- Fleck noted that the RB position will likely be by committee. May not see someone with 30-40 carries. Noted they have good depth and guys that do a lot of things differently.

- Praised DC Joe Rossi and said he's well on his way to being a head coach

- Said they might have the hardest schedule in the country now since the AP Poll came out. They are embracing that.

- Says this year's OL is faster and more athletic than last year's and the DL is the exact same way.

- Says Coach Winston (DeLattiboudere) has been a breathe of fresh air on how hard he coaches the DL
 
