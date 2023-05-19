Johnson-Arigu has seen his recruiting process pick up quite a bit this spring, receiving recent offers from Stanford, George Mason, Drake, Richmond, Northwestern, and Colorado State the last few weeks.Minnesota already has commitments from Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove in the 2024 class and for now, there doesn't appear to be a strong push to add anyone else to the 2024 class, although Minnesota could add a versatile wing or a bonified center to the class.They are showing some interest in Johnson-Arigu, who told me he's been communicating with Gophers assistant Dave Thorson so far."I really like his honesty," Johnson-Arigu said of Thorson. "He’s been very honest with my about the situation at the U and where they’re at with recruiting with me."The Totino-Grace product said that Minnesota is still evaluating their options in the portal and depending how things go there, it could allow the Gophers the possibility to pursue him in the 2024 class.Johnson-Arigu noted that Thorson said he likes his versatility and how hard he plays. He's coming off a big weekend at the the Battle at the Lakes event.(Johnson-Arigu is #31 in the video)