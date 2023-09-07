ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Friday Night Lights Recap

Nathan Roy, an offensive tackle commit from Mukwonago (Wi.) is currently 3-0 in his senior campaign with the Indians. Roy and his team are coming off a 41-10 rout of Waukesha North.


Brady Pretzlaff, a linebacker commit from Gaylord (Mi.) is 2-0 with the Blue Devils this season, claiming a 42-39 victory over Kingsley in week two.




Brett Carroll, an offensive lineman commit from Olathe East (Kan.) has competed in one contest with the Hawks, falling short 42-14 to Olathe North in week one of the season.


Corey Smith, a wide receiver commit from Brownsburg (Ind.) is making the most of his senior campaign as the Bulldogs are 3-0 after week three, recently defeating Franklin Central 35-21. Smith hauled in an impressive 28-yard pass last Friday.




Dallas Sims, a wide receiver commit from Clearwater Academy Intl (Fla.) is heading into week four of the season with the Knights as they fell to 0-3 on the season with a 15-14 loss to Edgewater in week three of the season.


Drake Lindsey, a quarterback commit from Fayetteville (Ark.) recently improved to 2-0 on the season as the Bulldogs defeated North Little Rock 58-20. In his first game, Lindsey recorded 23 completions out of 39 attempts for 348 yards and four touchdowns.




Jacob Simpson, a tight end commit from Johnston (Ia.) has picked up a 2-1 record with the Dragons so far, falling 35-21 to Cedar Falls in week three.




Jalen Smith, a wide receiver commit from Mankato West (Minn.) is coming off a commanding week one victory with the Scarlets, recording a 42-0 blowout win over Northfield.

 
