Football Minnesota vs Iowa PFF Grades

Feb 16, 2022
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;

PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

WEEK@ TEAMResultOVEROFFPASSPBLKRECVRUNRBLKDEFRDEFTACKPRSH
1North Carolina19-17 Loss63.461.654.555.756.266.666.365.266.747.259.6
2Rhode Island48-0 win91.879.292.473.767.367.170.388.691.168.476.0
3Nevada27-0 win85.971.863.577.860.376.870.179.387.183.372.7
4Iowa31-14 loss67.166.973.873.362.966.855.761.254.260.460.4
Average77.169.971.170.161.769.365.673.674.864.867.2

Some quick notes on the overall team grades. It was the Gophers second best passing game of the season at 73.8. They also did a quality job of pass blocking. That being said, it was the offensive line's worse game in terms of run blocking and was the defense's wrost game of the season overall (don't need PFF to tell you that).

OFFENSE (58 SNAPS) - Sorted by Grade
POSSNAPSSNAP SHAREOFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLKPEN
LTAireontae Ersery
58​
100%​
78.1​
89.4​
69.3​
0 (0)
LWRDaniel Jackson
54​
93%​
77.8​
77.3​
52.4​
0 (0)
QBMax Brosmer
58​
100%​
73.4​
73.8​
58.9​
60.0​
0 (0)
HBJordan Nubin
3​
5%​
72.4​
59.5​
69.7​
0 (0)
RWRLe'Meke Brockington
36​
62%​
63.0​
60.5​
73.6​
0 (0)
HBDarius Taylor
44​
76%​
62.3​
64.9​
75.3​
65.9​
32.1​
0 (0)
HBMarcus Major
17​
29%​
61.9​
65.7​
71.5​
60.2​
0 (0)
RGAshton Beers
58​
100%​
60.6​
54.6​
61.2​
0 (0)
RTPhillip Daniels
1​
2%​
60.0​
70.9​
0 (0)
LGTyler Cooper
58​
100%​
59.1​
72.3​
59.9​
1 (0)
TE-LNathan Jones
2​
3%​
57.9​
55.6​
0 (0)
CGreg Johnson
58​
100%​
56.2​
65.5​
57.9​
1 (0)
TE-LNick Kallerup
29​
50%​
55.7​
49.2​
70.3​
66.8​
0 (0)
SRWRElijah Spencer
44​
76%​
55.1​
55.1​
60.3​
0 (0)
SRWRCristian Driver
9​
16%​
54.5​
55.0​
60.2​
0 (0)
RTQuinn Carroll
58​
100%​
52.1​
53.6​
49.1​
0 (0)
TE-RJameson Geers
35​
60%​
50.5​
49.6​
59.4​
0 (0)
TE-LFrank Bierman
16​
28%​
48.7​
53.8​
70.3​
46.4​
0 (0)

OFFENSE (58 SNAPS) - Sorted by position

POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP SHAREOFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLKPEN
CGreg Johnson
58​
100%​
56.2​
65.5​
57.9​
1 (0)
HBDarius Taylor
44​
76%​
62.3​
64.9​
75.3​
65.9​
32.1​
0 (0)
HBMarcus Major
17​
29%​
61.9​
65.7​
71.5​
60.2​
0 (0)
HBJordan Nubin
3​
5%​
72.4​
59.5​
69.7​
0 (0)
LGTyler Cooper
58​
100%​
59.1​
72.3​
59.9​
1 (0)
LTAireontae Ersery
58​
100%​
78.1​
89.4​
69.3​
0 (0)
QBMax Brosmer
58​
100%​
73.4​
73.8​
58.9​
60.0​
0 (0)
RGAshton Beers
58​
100%​
60.6​
54.6​
61.2​
0 (0)
RTQuinn Carroll
58​
100%​
52.1​
53.6​
49.1​
0 (0)
RTPhillip Daniels
1​
2%​
60.0​
70.9​
0 (0)
TEJameson Geers
35​
60%​
50.5​
49.6​
59.4​
0 (0)
TENick Kallerup
29​
50%​
55.7​
49.2​
70.3​
66.8​
0 (0)
TEFrank Bierman
16​
28%​
48.7​
53.8​
70.3​
46.4​
0 (0)
TENathan Jones
2​
3%​
57.9​
55.6​
0 (0)
WRDaniel Jackson
54​
93%​
77.8​
77.3​
52.4​
0 (0)
WRElijah Spencer
44​
76%​
55.1​
55.1​
60.3​
0 (0)
WRLe'Meke Brockington
36​
62%​
63.0​
60.5​
73.6​
0 (0)
WRCristian Driver
9​
16%​
54.5​
55.0​
60.2​
0 (0)
 
