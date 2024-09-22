PFF Grading Scale

WEEK @ TEAM Result OVER OFF PASS PBLK RECV RUN RBLK DEF RDEF TACK PRSH 1 North Carolina 19-17 Loss 63.4 61.6 54.5 55.7 56.2 66.6 66.3 65.2 66.7 47.2 59.6 2 Rhode Island 48-0 win 91.8 79.2 92.4 73.7 67.3 67.1 70.3 88.6 91.1 68.4 76.0 3 Nevada 27-0 win 85.9 71.8 63.5 77.8 60.3 76.8 70.1 79.3 87.1 83.3 72.7 4 Iowa 31-14 loss 67.1 66.9 73.8 73.3 62.9 66.8 55.7 61.2 54.2 60.4 60.4 Average 77.1 69.9 71.1 70.1 61.7 69.3 65.6 73.6 74.8 64.8 67.2

POS SNAPS SNAP SHARE OFF PASS PBLK RUN RBLK PEN LT Aireontae Ersery 58​ 100%​ 78.1​ 89.4​ 69.3​ 0 (0) LWR Daniel Jackson 54​ 93%​ 77.8​ 77.3​ 52.4​ 0 (0) QB Max Brosmer 58​ 100%​ 73.4​ 73.8​ 58.9​ 60.0​ 0 (0) HB Jordan Nubin 3​ 5%​ 72.4​ 59.5​ 69.7​ 0 (0) RWR Le'Meke Brockington 36​ 62%​ 63.0​ 60.5​ 73.6​ 0 (0) HB Darius Taylor 44​ 76%​ 62.3​ 64.9​ 75.3​ 65.9​ 32.1​ 0 (0) HB Marcus Major 17​ 29%​ 61.9​ 65.7​ 71.5​ 60.2​ 0 (0) RG Ashton Beers 58​ 100%​ 60.6​ 54.6​ 61.2​ 0 (0) RT Phillip Daniels 1​ 2%​ 60.0​ 70.9​ 0 (0) LG Tyler Cooper 58​ 100%​ 59.1​ 72.3​ 59.9​ 1 (0) TE-L Nathan Jones 2​ 3%​ 57.9​ 55.6​ 0 (0) C Greg Johnson 58​ 100%​ 56.2​ 65.5​ 57.9​ 1 (0) TE-L Nick Kallerup 29​ 50%​ 55.7​ 49.2​ 70.3​ 66.8​ 0 (0) SRWR Elijah Spencer 44​ 76%​ 55.1​ 55.1​ 60.3​ 0 (0) SRWR Cristian Driver 9​ 16%​ 54.5​ 55.0​ 60.2​ 0 (0) RT Quinn Carroll 58​ 100%​ 52.1​ 53.6​ 49.1​ 0 (0) TE-R Jameson Geers 35​ 60%​ 50.5​ 49.6​ 59.4​ 0 (0) TE-L Frank Bierman 16​ 28%​ 48.7​ 53.8​ 70.3​ 46.4​ 0 (0)

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;90+ - Elite80 to 89 - Great70 to 79 - Good60 to 69 - Average to Above Average50 - 59 - Below Average49 and below - PoorSome quick notes on the overall team grades. It was the Gophers second best passing game of the season at 73.8. They also did a quality job of pass blocking. That being said, it was the offensive line's worse game in terms of run blocking and was the defense's wrost game of the season overall (don't need PFF to tell you that).