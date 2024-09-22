Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
Some quick notes on the overall team grades. It was the Gophers second best passing game of the season at 73.8. They also did a quality job of pass blocking. That being said, it was the offensive line's worse game in terms of run blocking and was the defense's wrost game of the season overall (don't need PFF to tell you that).
OFFENSE (58 SNAPS) - Sorted by Grade
OFFENSE (58 SNAPS) - Sorted by position
|WEEK
|@ TEAM
|Result
|OVER
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RECV
|RUN
|RBLK
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|1
|North Carolina
|19-17 Loss
|63.4
|61.6
|54.5
|55.7
|56.2
|66.6
|66.3
|65.2
|66.7
|47.2
|59.6
|2
|Rhode Island
|48-0 win
|91.8
|79.2
|92.4
|73.7
|67.3
|67.1
|70.3
|88.6
|91.1
|68.4
|76.0
|3
|Nevada
|27-0 win
|85.9
|71.8
|63.5
|77.8
|60.3
|76.8
|70.1
|79.3
|87.1
|83.3
|72.7
|4
|Iowa
|31-14 loss
|67.1
|66.9
|73.8
|73.3
|62.9
|66.8
|55.7
|61.2
|54.2
|60.4
|60.4
|Average
|77.1
|69.9
|71.1
|70.1
|61.7
|69.3
|65.6
|73.6
|74.8
|64.8
|67.2
|POS
|SNAPS
|SNAP SHARE
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|PEN
|LT
|Aireontae Ersery
58
100%
78.1
89.4
69.3
|0 (0)
|LWR
|Daniel Jackson
54
93%
77.8
77.3
52.4
|0 (0)
|QB
|Max Brosmer
58
100%
73.4
73.8
58.9
60.0
|0 (0)
|HB
|Jordan Nubin
3
5%
72.4
59.5
69.7
|0 (0)
|RWR
|Le'Meke Brockington
36
62%
63.0
60.5
73.6
|0 (0)
|HB
|Darius Taylor
44
76%
62.3
64.9
75.3
65.9
32.1
|0 (0)
|HB
|Marcus Major
17
29%
61.9
65.7
71.5
60.2
|0 (0)
|RG
|Ashton Beers
58
100%
60.6
54.6
61.2
|0 (0)
|RT
|Phillip Daniels
1
2%
60.0
70.9
|0 (0)
|LG
|Tyler Cooper
58
100%
59.1
72.3
59.9
|1 (0)
|TE-L
|Nathan Jones
2
3%
57.9
55.6
|0 (0)
|C
|Greg Johnson
58
100%
56.2
65.5
57.9
|1 (0)
|TE-L
|Nick Kallerup
29
50%
55.7
49.2
70.3
66.8
|0 (0)
|SRWR
|Elijah Spencer
44
76%
55.1
55.1
60.3
|0 (0)
|SRWR
|Cristian Driver
9
16%
54.5
55.0
60.2
|0 (0)
|RT
|Quinn Carroll
58
100%
52.1
53.6
49.1
|0 (0)
|TE-R
|Jameson Geers
35
60%
50.5
49.6
59.4
|0 (0)
|TE-L
|Frank Bierman
16
28%
48.7
53.8
70.3
46.4
|0 (0)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP SHARE
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|PEN
|C
|Greg Johnson
58
100%
56.2
65.5
57.9
|1 (0)
|HB
|Darius Taylor
44
76%
62.3
64.9
75.3
65.9
32.1
|0 (0)
|HB
|Marcus Major
17
29%
61.9
65.7
71.5
60.2
|0 (0)
|HB
|Jordan Nubin
3
5%
72.4
59.5
69.7
|0 (0)
|LG
|Tyler Cooper
58
100%
59.1
72.3
59.9
|1 (0)
|LT
|Aireontae Ersery
58
100%
78.1
89.4
69.3
|0 (0)
|QB
|Max Brosmer
58
100%
73.4
73.8
58.9
60.0
|0 (0)
|RG
|Ashton Beers
58
100%
60.6
54.6
61.2
|0 (0)
|RT
|Quinn Carroll
58
100%
52.1
53.6
49.1
|0 (0)
|RT
|Phillip Daniels
1
2%
60.0
70.9
|0 (0)
|TE
|Jameson Geers
35
60%
50.5
49.6
59.4
|0 (0)
|TE
|Nick Kallerup
29
50%
55.7
49.2
70.3
66.8
|0 (0)
|TE
|Frank Bierman
16
28%
48.7
53.8
70.3
46.4
|0 (0)
|TE
|Nathan Jones
2
3%
57.9
55.6
|0 (0)
|WR
|Daniel Jackson
54
93%
77.8
77.3
52.4
|0 (0)
|WR
|Elijah Spencer
44
76%
55.1
55.1
60.3
|0 (0)
|WR
|Le'Meke Brockington
36
62%
63.0
60.5
73.6
|0 (0)
|WR
|Cristian Driver
9
16%
54.5
55.0
60.2
|0 (0)