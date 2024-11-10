ADVERTISEMENT

Football PFF Grades from Minnesota's loss to Rutgers

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;

PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OVERALL TEAM GRADES
WEEK@ TEAMOVEROFFPASSPBLKRECVRUNRBLKDEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOV
1​
North Carolina
63.4​
61.6​
54.5​
55.7​
56.2​
66.6​
66.3​
65.2​
66.7​
47.2​
59.6​
64.2​
2​
Rhode Island
91.8​
79.2​
92.4​
73.7​
67.3​
67.1​
70.3​
88.6​
91.1​
68.4​
76.0​
82.5​
3​
Nevada
85.9​
71.8​
63.5​
77.8​
60.3​
76.8​
70.1​
79.3​
87.1​
83.3​
72.7​
70.0​
4​
Iowa
67.2​
66.9​
73.8​
72.2​
63.0​
66.8​
55.7​
61.3​
54.2​
59.3​
60.8​
72.8​
5​
@ Michigan
69.0​
61.1​
64.0​
45.4​
63.3​
79.1​
47.7​
70.4​
79.2​
51.5​
58.4​
60.7​
6​
USC
78.9​
74.2​
59.0​
74.7​
59.5​
78.3​
69.2​
71.1​
66.3​
57.0​
55.1​
81.2​
7​
@ UCLA
74.1​
66.5​
76.7​
74.3​
62.8​
63.2​
52.6​
73.7​
89.4​
79.1​
66.5​
62.9​
9​
Maryland
92.3​
88.0​
93.2​
77.2​
76.5​
71.0​
72.2​
80.4​
74.6​
67.2​
66.4​
86.0​
10​
@ Illinois
80.9​
70.6​
81.1​
72.0​
66.5​
61.6​
64.1​
74.9​
87.7​
71.4​
64.5​
67.2​
11​
@ Rutgers
69.3​
68.0​
74.3​
70.5​
61.1​
61.6​
68.2​
66.3​
75.8​
45.1​
67.3​
53.1​
 
