PFF Grading Scale

POS SNAPS SNAP SHARE OFF PASS PBLK RUN RBLK RT Quinn Carroll 70​ 100%​ 84.5​ 88.1​ 88.2​ C Greg Johnson 70​ 100%​ 78.3​ 71.8​ 76.1​ QB Max Brosmer 70​ 100%​ 77.2​ 81.1​ 52.4​ 60.1​ HB Darius Taylor 55​ 79%​ 76.7​ 90.3​ 77.0​ 69.5​ 60.0​ RG Ashton Beers 70​ 100%​ 76.5​ 68.6​ 79.9​ RWR Elijah Spencer 41​ 59%​ 75.8​ 77.1​ 42.9​ RT Phillip Daniels 70​ 100%​ 70.9​ 64.0​ 84.0​ LWR Daniel Jackson 65​ 93%​ 69.8​ 68.2​ 60.0​ 73.2​ LT Aireontae Ersery 70​ 100%​ 68.5​ 61.3​ 69.4​ HB Marcus Major 15​ 21%​ 60.4​ 55.6​ 74.6​ 60.6​ LG Tony Nelson 3​ 4%​ 60.1​ 60.0​ HB Jordan Nubin 1​ 1%​ 60.0​ 60.0​ TE-L Jameson Geers 56​ 80%​ 59.9​ 50.9​ 61.6​ 81.2​ SRWR Cristian Driver 8​ 11%​ 56.7​ 57.3​ 59.2​ TE-R Nick Kallerup 43​ 61%​ 53.0​ 50.4​ 45.2​ 69.5​ RWR Le'Meke Brockington 51​ 73%​ 46.6​ 50.1​ 37.9​ TE-R Frank Bierman 12​ 17%​ 37.8​ 30.3​ 65.1​ 50.9​

POS PLAYER SNAPS SNAP TOTAL DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV SS Kerry Brown 53​ 83%​ 75.6​ 72.6​ 87.1​ 55.6​ 75.4​ SCB Jaionte McMillan 23​ 36%​ 69.0​ 60.8​ 78.0​ 68.8​ MLB Cody Lindenberg 64​ 100%​ 68.3​ 44.1​ 49.1​ 67.5​ 78.3​ SS Aidan Gousby 64​ 100%​ 66.9​ 69.6​ 80.6​ 64.7​ LOLB Danny Striggow 51​ 80%​ 66.9​ 70.1​ 78.0​ 56.8​ 70.6​ RCB Ethan Robinson 64​ 100%​ 66.2​ 63.2​ 73.5​ 65.8​ SCB Jack Henderson 33​ 52%​ 65.0​ 71.2​ 80.3​ 63.2​ 58.9​ DLT Anthony Smith 45​ 70%​ 64.8​ 62.4​ 52.6​ 63.2​ 60.0​ WLB Maverick Baranowski 28​ 44%​ 61.7​ 49.0​ 33.2​ 70.8​ DRE Lucas Finnessy 13​ 20%​ 61.1​ 57.2​ 65.1​ 60.0​ MLB Devon Williams 22​ 34%​ 60.7​ 58.2​ 48.5​ 58.0​ 63.2​ SS Coleman Bryson 6​ 9%​ 60.4​ 59.1​ 61.3​ LOLB Jaxon Howard 12​ 19%​ 55.9​ 57.3​ 74.7​ 57.0​ MLB Joey Gerlach 16​ 25%​ 55.7​ 63.1​ 74.8​ 58.9​ 53.7​ NT Deven Eastern 36​ 56%​ 54.9​ 59.8​ 71.5​ 60.3​ DRE Jah Joyner 18​ 28%​ 54.4​ 55.2​ 73.6​ 71.9​ 60.0​ DLT Jalen Logan-Redding 59​ 92%​ 53.0​ 48.1​ 42.3​ 59.7​ LCB Justin Walley 63​ 98%​ 51.4​ 52.0​ 54.5​ 60.0​ 52.3​ FS Koi Perich 33​ 52%​ 48.2​ 50.8​ 41.5​ 71.4​ 47.4​ LCB Rhyland Kelly 1​ 2%​ 46.4​ 60.0​

90+ - Elite80 to 89 - Great70 to 79 - Good60 to 69 - Average to Above Average50 - 59 - Below Average49 and below - PoorTeam grades were not out when i checked this morning. Will post them when they're in.