PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
Team grades were not out when i checked this morning. Will post them when they're in.
OFFENSE (70 SNAPS)
DEFENSE (64 SNAPS)
OFFENSE (70 SNAPS)
|POS
|SNAPS
|SNAP SHARE
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|RT
|Quinn Carroll
70
100%
84.5
88.1
88.2
|C
|Greg Johnson
70
100%
78.3
71.8
76.1
|QB
|Max Brosmer
70
100%
77.2
81.1
52.4
60.1
|HB
|Darius Taylor
55
79%
76.7
90.3
77.0
69.5
60.0
|RG
|Ashton Beers
70
100%
76.5
68.6
79.9
|RWR
|Elijah Spencer
41
59%
75.8
77.1
42.9
|RT
|Phillip Daniels
70
100%
70.9
64.0
84.0
|LWR
|Daniel Jackson
65
93%
69.8
68.2
60.0
73.2
|LT
|Aireontae Ersery
70
100%
68.5
61.3
69.4
|HB
|Marcus Major
15
21%
60.4
55.6
74.6
60.6
|LG
|Tony Nelson
3
4%
60.1
60.0
|HB
|Jordan Nubin
1
1%
60.0
60.0
|TE-L
|Jameson Geers
56
80%
59.9
50.9
61.6
81.2
|SRWR
|Cristian Driver
8
11%
56.7
57.3
59.2
|TE-R
|Nick Kallerup
43
61%
53.0
50.4
45.2
69.5
|RWR
|Le'Meke Brockington
51
73%
46.6
50.1
37.9
|TE-R
|Frank Bierman
12
17%
37.8
30.3
65.1
50.9
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP TOTAL
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|COV
|SS
|Kerry Brown
53
83%
75.6
72.6
87.1
55.6
75.4
|SCB
|Jaionte McMillan
23
36%
69.0
60.8
78.0
68.8
|MLB
|Cody Lindenberg
64
100%
68.3
44.1
49.1
67.5
78.3
|SS
|Aidan Gousby
64
100%
66.9
69.6
80.6
64.7
|LOLB
|Danny Striggow
51
80%
66.9
70.1
78.0
56.8
70.6
|RCB
|Ethan Robinson
64
100%
66.2
63.2
73.5
65.8
|SCB
|Jack Henderson
33
52%
65.0
71.2
80.3
63.2
58.9
|DLT
|Anthony Smith
45
70%
64.8
62.4
52.6
63.2
60.0
|WLB
|Maverick Baranowski
28
44%
61.7
49.0
33.2
70.8
|DRE
|Lucas Finnessy
13
20%
61.1
57.2
65.1
60.0
|MLB
|Devon Williams
22
34%
60.7
58.2
48.5
58.0
63.2
|SS
|Coleman Bryson
6
9%
60.4
59.1
61.3
|LOLB
|Jaxon Howard
12
19%
55.9
57.3
74.7
57.0
|MLB
|Joey Gerlach
16
25%
55.7
63.1
74.8
58.9
53.7
|NT
|Deven Eastern
36
56%
54.9
59.8
71.5
60.3
|DRE
|Jah Joyner
18
28%
54.4
55.2
73.6
71.9
60.0
|DLT
|Jalen Logan-Redding
59
92%
53.0
48.1
42.3
59.7
|LCB
|Justin Walley
63
98%
51.4
52.0
54.5
60.0
52.3
|FS
|Koi Perich
33
52%
48.2
50.8
41.5
71.4
47.4
|LCB
|Rhyland Kelly
1
2%
46.4
60.0