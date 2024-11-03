ADVERTISEMENT

Football PFF GRADES - Minnesota vs Illinois

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Feb 16, 2022
1,915
3,232
113
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

Team grades were not out when i checked this morning. Will post them when they're in.


OFFENSE (70 SNAPS)
POSSNAPSSNAP SHAREOFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLK
RTQuinn Carroll
70​
100%​
84.5​
88.1​
88.2​
CGreg Johnson
70​
100%​
78.3​
71.8​
76.1​
QBMax Brosmer
70​
100%​
77.2​
81.1​
52.4​
60.1​
HBDarius Taylor
55​
79%​
76.7​
90.3​
77.0​
69.5​
60.0​
RGAshton Beers
70​
100%​
76.5​
68.6​
79.9​
RWRElijah Spencer
41​
59%​
75.8​
77.1​
42.9​
RTPhillip Daniels
70​
100%​
70.9​
64.0​
84.0​
LWRDaniel Jackson
65​
93%​
69.8​
68.2​
60.0​
73.2​
LTAireontae Ersery
70​
100%​
68.5​
61.3​
69.4​
HBMarcus Major
15​
21%​
60.4​
55.6​
74.6​
60.6​
LGTony Nelson
3​
4%​
60.1​
60.0​
HBJordan Nubin
1​
1%​
60.0​
60.0​
TE-LJameson Geers
56​
80%​
59.9​
50.9​
61.6​
81.2​
SRWRCristian Driver
8​
11%​
56.7​
57.3​
59.2​
TE-RNick Kallerup
43​
61%​
53.0​
50.4​
45.2​
69.5​
RWRLe'Meke Brockington
51​
73%​
46.6​
50.1​
37.9​
TE-RFrank Bierman
12​
17%​
37.8​
30.3​
65.1​
50.9​

DEFENSE (64 SNAPS)
POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP TOTALDEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOV
SSKerry Brown
53​
83%​
75.6​
72.6​
87.1​
55.6​
75.4​
SCBJaionte McMillan
23​
36%​
69.0​
60.8​
78.0​
68.8​
MLBCody Lindenberg
64​
100%​
68.3​
44.1​
49.1​
67.5​
78.3​
SSAidan Gousby
64​
100%​
66.9​
69.6​
80.6​
64.7​
LOLBDanny Striggow
51​
80%​
66.9​
70.1​
78.0​
56.8​
70.6​
RCBEthan Robinson
64​
100%​
66.2​
63.2​
73.5​
65.8​
SCBJack Henderson
33​
52%​
65.0​
71.2​
80.3​
63.2​
58.9​
DLTAnthony Smith
45​
70%​
64.8​
62.4​
52.6​
63.2​
60.0​
WLBMaverick Baranowski
28​
44%​
61.7​
49.0​
33.2​
70.8​
DRELucas Finnessy
13​
20%​
61.1​
57.2​
65.1​
60.0​
MLBDevon Williams
22​
34%​
60.7​
58.2​
48.5​
58.0​
63.2​
SSColeman Bryson
6​
9%​
60.4​
59.1​
61.3​
LOLBJaxon Howard
12​
19%​
55.9​
57.3​
74.7​
57.0​
MLBJoey Gerlach
16​
25%​
55.7​
63.1​
74.8​
58.9​
53.7​
NTDeven Eastern
36​
56%​
54.9​
59.8​
71.5​
60.3​
DREJah Joyner
18​
28%​
54.4​
55.2​
73.6​
71.9​
60.0​
DLTJalen Logan-Redding
59​
92%​
53.0​
48.1​
42.3​
59.7​
LCBJustin Walley
63​
98%​
51.4​
52.0​
54.5​
60.0​
52.3​
FSKoi Perich
33​
52%​
48.2​
50.8​
41.5​
71.4​
47.4​
LCBRhyland Kelly
1​
2%​
46.4​
60.0​
 
  • Like
Reactions: porkchop78
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Football PFF Grades and thoughts from 27-24 loss to Michigan

Replies
4
Views
363
Inside Gopher Nation
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Football PFF Grades vs USC

Replies
1
Views
238
Inside Gopher Nation
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Football PFF Grades Minnseota vs Maryland

Replies
3
Views
344
Inside Gopher Nation
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Football Takeaways from Minnesota's PFF grades & Snap counts from win over Nevada

Replies
5
Views
788
Inside Gopher Nation
Upchurch11
U
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Football Minnesota vs Iowa PFF Grades

Replies
3
Views
562
Inside Gopher Nation
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back